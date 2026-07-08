BJP hails PM Modi's Indonesia visit as 'major strategic breakthrough' over Sabang Port deal

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia as "a major strategic breakthrough" after India and Indonesia agreed to jointly develop the strategically located Sabang Port.

The party said the agreement marks a significant shift in India's maritime strategy and accused previous Congress-led governments of failing to capitalise on the country's strategic geographical advantages.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya, in a detailed post on X, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia has delivered a major strategic breakthrough. India and Indonesia will jointly develop Sabang Port in Aceh, near the Strait of Malacca, one of the world's busiest and most consequential maritime chokepoints. Together with the Great Nicobar Transshipment Port, this will significantly strengthen India's strategic footprint in the Indo-Pacific and create powerful operational synergies across the region."

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Strait of Malacca, Malviya further said, "The Strait of Malacca carries nearly one-third of global trade and serves as the principal maritime artery for East Asia, including the overwhelming majority of China's energy imports and commercial shipping. A credible presence around this sea lane translates into enormous geopolitical and economic leverage."

Taking a swipe at successive Congress-led governments, he alleged, "Despite India's unmatched geographical advantage through the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, successive Congress governments failed to capitalise on this strategic opportunity. Instead of investing in world-class maritime infrastructure, strengthening India's position around the Malacca Strait and leveraging geography into national power, decades were lost to strategic indecision and neglect."