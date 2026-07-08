Himachal to approach Centre, oppose VB-G-RAM-G scheme, says CM Sukhu

CHANDIGARH: The Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government will approach the BJP-led Union government, stating that the proposed VB-G-RAM-G scheme is not in the interest of the hill state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, Sukhu reiterated that the discontinuation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and its replacement with the VB-G-RAM-G scheme would adversely affect the state.

He pointed out that under MNREGA, the Centre provided 100 per cent funding, whereas under the proposed scheme, the state would have to bear 10 per cent of the expenditure. This, he said, would place an additional financial burden on Himachal Pradesh's limited resources.

"The issue will be taken up with the Central Government," Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government would provide Rs 30 crore to complete the construction of Panchayat Ghars across Himachal Pradesh. He further directed officials to release additional funds for completing the District Panchayat Resource Centre at Una.

"The State Government is making concerted efforts to strengthen the department, recognising its pivotal role in the holistic development of rural Himachal Pradesh," Sukhu said.