LeT terrorist killed in Shopian encounter after five-day anti-terror operation

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an anti-terror operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

The operation began on July 3 after security forces launched a search in the dense orchard area of Meemandar, which comprises seven villages in south Kashmir.

A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles and 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and the CRPF maintained a tight cordon around the area over the past five days, with intermittent exchanges of fire between security forces and the hiding terrorists.

Confirming the development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a post on X, "You Can Run But You Can't Hide ! One Lashkar terrorist neutralised by SOG Shopian, in a Jt Op, along with RR and CRPF."