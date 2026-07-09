Congress says 'gigantic scandal' behind removal of Bhupender Yadav's aides

The Congress on Thursday attacked Centre over the removal of four close aides of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, alleging that a "gigantic scandal" lay behind the action.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that the dismissals pointed to a "complete collapse of due diligence and accountability at the very top".

Ramesh alleged that since June 2025, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the Rajasthan government had been making efforts to redraw the critical tiger habitat boundary at Sariska near Alwar, which would allow more than 50 closed mining companies to resume operations.

He further said that on September 20, 2025, the Forest Survey of India had strongly opposed redefining the Aravalli Hills, warning that it would open the region to mining and real estate development. According to him, the Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee and the apex court's amicus curiae had also backed the FSI's position, but the ministry nevertheless advocated the redefinition.

"These developments bear recall now in light of the sudden sacking of four close aides of the Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change," Ramesh said in a post on X.