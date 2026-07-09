India

Himachal engineer killed in Wayanad landslide; body recovered after three-day operation

Rahul's family waited at the landslide site for nearly 48 hours as rescuers battled rain and debris, but the operation ultimately ended with the recovery of his body.
Rescue personnel carry out operations at the site of a massive landslide that struck the under-construction twin tunnel project at Kalladi near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Kerala, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. At least three workers were killed and several others went missing in the incident.
Rescue personnel carry out operations at the site of a massive landslide that struck the under-construction twin tunnel project at Kalladi near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Kerala, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. At least three workers were killed and several others went missing in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Harpreet Bajwa
Updated on
1 min read

CHANDIGARH: Three days after a devastating landslide struck the tunnel construction site in Kerala's Wayanad, rescue teams recovered the body of engineer Rahul Sharma on Thursday.

Rahul Sharma, a native of Rewalsar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, was trapped under tonnes of mud and boulders after the July 7 landslide at the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project, which connects Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. After the recovery of three more bodies, including Rahul's, the death toll from the landslide rose to six.

His body is expected to be taken to his native village by Friday for the last rites.

Rahul had married Kalpana earlier this year, and the family had recently celebrated the beginning of their new life together. His death has left the family devastated.

Rahul's family had been camping near the accident site since the incident. His wife spent nearly 48 hours hoping he would be rescued as teams battled heavy rain, unstable terrain and massive debris. However, the operation eventually turned into a recovery mission.

His father, Roop Dev Sharma, and maternal uncle, Ramveer Sharma, reached Wayanad after the incident, while his wife remained at the site throughout the rescue operation.

Ramveer Sharma confirmed that the body had been recovered and a postmortem had been conducted. He said Rahul's wife, father and other family members are expected to return to Himachal Pradesh with the body on Friday, after which the last rites will be performed.

Rahul's younger brother is also returning from Dubai to support the family, while his mother remains inconsolable over the tragedy.

Rescue personnel carry out operations at the site of a massive landslide that struck the under-construction twin tunnel project at Kalladi near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Kerala, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. At least three workers were killed and several others went missing in the incident.
Continuous rain hampering search operations, removal of mud from Wayanad landslide site: Minister
rescue operations
Wayanad landslide
body recovered
engineer killed