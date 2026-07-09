SC considers larger Bench reference over arrest memo typo in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it may refer to a larger bench the legal issue of whether a typographical error in an arrest memo is sufficient to invalidate an arrest and justify the grant of bail, while hearing the Meghalaya government's challenge to bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi in the alleged murder of her husband.

A partial working day Bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Shree Chandrashekhar indicated that it would also examine whether the Meghalaya High Court was justified in granting bail to Raghuvanshi solely on the ground that the arrest memo contained an incorrect statutory provision.

Appearing for the Meghalaya government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the error in the arrest memo was purely clerical and should not outweigh the seriousness of the offence.

"In this matter, this is a very serious case where bail is granted on the grounds that grounds (of arrest) were not supplied... though at the time of arrest, there is a record that there is a supply of grounds," he submitted.

The High Court had upheld the bail granted by a trial court after finding that the police failed to provide proper written grounds of arrest. It observed a "total non-application of judicious mind" as the arrest memo referred to Section 403 instead of Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the punishment for murder.

The Bench noted that conflicting judicial pronouncements on the requirement of furnishing written grounds of arrest would have to be reconciled.

"We will consider this matter at length. We will decide whether this requires to be referred to a larger bench," Justice Misra said.