UGC-NET paper leak row: Congress demands Pradhan's resignation, seeks disbanding of NTA

The Congress on Thursday demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the disbanding of the National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged irregularities in the UGC-NET examination.

The opposition party's remarks came after reports that several candidates who appeared for the Sociology paper of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) on June 30 alleged that the examination paper had been leaked.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, citing media reports, said the allegations raised serious questions over the integrity of the examination process.

He said days after the NEET-UG exam was leaked in May 2026, the 'Mantri Pradhan' announced that the NEET exam would now be conducted via a computer based test (CBT) from next year onwards.

"The implicit promise was that a CBT paper cannot be leaked unlike a pen and paper examination.

"Now there are reports that the UGC-NET Sociology examination this year appears to have been leaked despite being a CBT. Earlier we had seen that questions in the UGC-NET English Exam were wholesale lifted from past papers without any changes," Ramesh said on X.