After Australia visit, PM Modi leaves for New Zealand for final leg of three-nation tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday departed for Auckland, New Zealand, from Melbourne after concluding a three-day visit to Australia, where he attended the third India-Australia Annual Summit, marking the final leg of his three-nation tour.

PM Modi is visiting New Zealand from 10-11 July at the invitation of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Notably, this will be the first state visit of an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades.

In Auckland, PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Luxon and review the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship, which has seen significant progress in the last two years, especially in the areas of trade and commerce and defence.

While in Auckland, the Prime Minister will also interact with prominent business and sports personalities. In a reflection of the strong people-to-people ties that exist between India and New Zealand, he will address a large gathering of the Indian Diaspora during the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Earlier, as part of his visit to Australia, PM Modi held several key discussions with political leaders, businessmen, and other officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) held delegation-level and bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, while participating in the third Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit, in Government House, Melbourne.

He also held a bilateral meeting with the Governor of Victoria, Margaret Gardner AC, the Governor-General of Australia, Sam Mostyn and Angus Taylor, Leader of the Opposition of Australia, among other leaders.

PM Modi also addressed the business leaders at the India-Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business Reception in Melbourne, attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

PM Modi also addressed the Indian diaspora during a community event in Melbourne.