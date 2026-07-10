Cong rejects 'Modi breakthrough' claim, says Australia's ruling party approved uranium sales to India in 2011

The Congress on Friday rejected the BJP's claim that Australia's uranium sales to India were a diplomatic breakthrough under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and pointed out that in December 2011, then Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard secured her party's approval to sell uranium to India following the Indo-US Nuclear pact.

The opposition party's assertion came after BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said that in 2010, Australia refused to sell uranium to India, but under Modi's leadership, the two countries have struck a uranium export agreement.

Rejecting the BJP's assertions, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The BJP ecosystem is on an overdrive to show that Australia's uranium sales to India are a Modi breakthrough. On Dec 4 2011, Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard got approval of her party to sell uranium to India following the India-US Nuclear Agreement of Oct 2008."

"The BJP trolls that include some of its MPs too need to do their homework better," he said and shared a screenshot of media reports from December 2011 that stated that Australia's Labour Party had endorsed plans to open up uranium sales to India.

Earlier, Malviya said, "In 2010, Australia refused to sell uranium to India, citing our non-signatory status to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Today, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India and Australia have struck a uranium export agreement."