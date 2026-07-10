Govts sign international agreements, not parties: BJP trashes Cong claims on Australia uranium deal

The BJP on Friday hit back at the Congress over its claim that Australia's decision to supply uranium to India was taken during the UPA government, saying international agreements are signed and implemented by governments, not political parties.

The Congress had earlier said Australia's uranium sales to India were not a breakthrough achieved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that then Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard had secured her party's approval in 2011 to sell uranium to India.

According to the Congress, Gillard won her party's backing for uranium exports to India following the Indo-US nuclear pact, arguing that the decision predated the Modi government's tenure.

Countering the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that governments sign and implement international agreements, not political parties.

“Not every government functions like the Gandhi-Vadra family's private limited enterprise,” Bhandari said in a post on X.

Questioning the Congress' claims, Bhandari asked that if the 2011 approval was such a major success, why there was “virtually no Australian uranium supply to India between 2011 and 2014”.

He also claimed that Australia had said in 2012 that there would be "no uranium supply to India anytime soon".