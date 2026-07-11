Badrinath offering ‘theft’: Suspended temple employee moves Uttarakhand High Court.

DEHRADUN: A suspended employee of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), accused of stealing devotees’ offerings from the Badrinath shrine, has approached the Uttarakhand High Court seeking relief.

The accused, Pramod Nautiyal, has challenged both his suspension order and the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him.

Hearing the petition, a single bench of Justice Alok Mehra directed the temple committee to clarify its position. The matter has been listed for the next hearing on July 16.

The controversy erupted after the BKTC received reports on July 2 alleging financial irregularities during the counting of ‘thali bhent’ (offerings placed in ceremonial plates) at the shrine. Following directions from the BKTC chairman, a departmental inquiry panel was constituted.

According to the panel’s preliminary report, Nautiyal allegedly siphoned off money from the counting area between 9 am and 9.30 am. Based on the initial findings, the committee placed him under immediate suspension.

Subsequently, Badrinath temple officer-in-charge Yudhveer Pushpwan lodged a written complaint, following which the police registered a case.