Kanhaiya Kumar calls Ram Temple donation theft 'great sin'; demands SC-monitored probe

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Saturday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation scam, while raising doubts regarding the credibility of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led investigation.
Calling the donation theft a "great sin," Kumar also sought the immediate dissolution of the trust managing the temple.
Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said, "A theft has taken place. A great sin has been committed in the temple. Those responsible for the theft must be caught. There is no 'if' or 'but' about it."
He alleged the SIT is being headed by a person facing a forgery case and asked if "a thief can be trusted to guard against theft" and whether "a cat can be asked to guard milk."
"The BJP and the RSS are using religion for political purposes but the Congress will not respond by adopting the same approach. We will mobilise people on issues concerning the public, not on religious issues," he said.
Kumar also accused the ruling dispensation of trying to control religious institutions for political gains.
The Congress would not indulge in politics over religion but would raise questions over the alleged misuse of offerings made by devotees, he added.
"The trust managing the temple must be dissolved immediately. The temple was constructed after a Supreme Court verdict and the probe must be conducted under the apex court's supervision. The investigation shouldn't stop with small functionaries. Everyone involved, from Ayodhya to Delhi, must be held accountable," Kumar said.
"Tell me, can there be any greater sin than a theft taking place inside a temple? If such a sin has occurred, then those responsible must be caught," he reiterated.
He also slammed the BJP for criticising the Congress on this issue.
"You are running the government. The trust is under your control. Your people are part of the trust. But when questions are raised over the theft, you remember the Congress," he said in a swipe at the ruling party.
The Congress will continue agitations on issues affecting students, farmers, women, tribals, Dalits, backward communities and the middle class, Kumar said.
The controversy erupted on June 7 after allegations were made about embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir.
Based on the preliminary report submitted by an SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, eight people associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram temple were arrested.
(With inputs from PTI)