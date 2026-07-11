Navy commissions sixth stealth frigate INS Mahendragiri in 18 months, build time halved

NEW DELHI: The Navy on Saturday commissioned INS Mahendragiri at Visakhapatnam, its sixth new-generation Project 17A stealth frigate, in just 18 months period.

The 6,670-tonne warship was delivered in 31 months, while similar frigates took 63 months earlier, indicating that the country's warship-building assembly lines are striding ahead at a vital pace.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, presiding over the ceremony, said the frigate will safeguard India's maritime interests not just near the coast but also in the deep oceans.

Kitted with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles paired with multifunction radars, torpedo tubes and anti-submarine rocket launchers, an electronic warfare suite and a multi-role helicopter, the 28-knot frigate has over 75 per cent indigenous content.

It was designed in-house by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL).

Mahendragiri is the sixth of the seven 'Nilgiri-class' frigates. The six being Nilgiri, Udaygiri, Himgiri, Taragiri and Dunagiri.

With Vindhyagiri, the seventh frigate in line, the Rs 45,000 crore project will be completed.

Navy’s new chief, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, said the halving of launch-to-delivery timelines for the class has come alongside a 20 per cent cut in overall construction time, from 95 to 75 months.