Software engineer's death at Mussoorie homestay: Husband held, probe underway

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Police have arrested Somayasri Charan, husband of 27-year-old software engineer Parupudi Radha Gayatri, in connection with her death under suspicious circumstances at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanaulti road.
The accused was arrested in New Delhi following the issuance of a non-bailable warrant by a judicial magistrate in Mussoorie. Police said evidence and other material gathered during the investigation led them to seek a non-bailable warrant against him.
He was subsequently produced before a court, which remanded him to 14 days’ judicial custody at Dehradun’s Suddhowala district jail.
Gayatri was found dead on June 15, 2026, inside a room at Kiyana Homestay in Tipridhar, near the Bataghat police outpost in Mussoorie. She had travelled to the hill town with her husband for a holiday.
A case was registered against Charan at the Mussoorie police station following a complaint from the woman’s family.
"Liquor bottles were also recovered from the spot. The accused has been arrested based on the facts and evidence that have emerged so far. The case is being investigated from all possible angles,” he added.
Originally from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Gayatri lived in Delhi and worked for an information technology company in Gurugram.
She and Charan, a resident of Madhu Vihar in east Delhi, were married in November 2025.
During preliminary questioning, Charan allegedly told police that the couple had consumed alcohol before going to sleep. He claimed that he found his wife unconscious the following morning, with blood oozing from her nose. Police also found urine on the floor of the room.
The post-mortem examination did not establish the exact cause of death, police said. Doctors preserved the viscera samples, which have been sent for laboratory analysis.
Investigators are awaiting the viscera report and examining forensic evidence and witness statements to reconstruct the events leading to Gayatri’s death.
Police stressed that the investigation remains underway.