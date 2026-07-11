Software engineer's death at Mussoorie homestay: Husband held, probe underway

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Police have arrested Somayasri Charan, husband of 27-year-old software engineer Parupudi Radha Gayatri, in connection with her death under suspicious circumstances at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanaulti road.

The accused was arrested in New Delhi following the issuance of a non-bailable warrant by a judicial magistrate in Mussoorie. Police said evidence and other material gathered during the investigation led them to seek a non-bailable warrant against him.

He was subsequently produced before a court, which remanded him to 14 days’ judicial custody at Dehradun’s Suddhowala district jail.

Gayatri was found dead on June 15, 2026, inside a room at Kiyana Homestay in Tipridhar, near the Bataghat police outpost in Mussoorie. She had travelled to the hill town with her husband for a holiday.

A case was registered against Charan at the Mussoorie police station following a complaint from the woman’s family.