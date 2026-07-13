BJP issues Rs 100 crore defamation suit against CM Omar Abdullah over ‘MLA poaching’ charges

SRINAGAR: The BJP on Monday served a legal notice on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, demanding an unconditional public apology within seven days over his allegation that the party tried to topple his government by offering Rs 20-30 crore to NC MLAs to switch loyalties.

The notice, issued on behalf of J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Paul Sharma by Advocate Parimoksh Seth of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, warned that failure to apologise would invite legal proceedings, including a Rs 100-crore defamation suit.

According to the notice, Abdullah made "false, baseless and defamatory" allegations that BJP functionaries had approached National Conference MLAs from the Jammu region with offers of Rs 20-30 crore, a ministerial berth and restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in return for joining the BJP.

Addressing an NC convention in Srinagar on July 11, Abdullah had alleged that a Supreme Court lawyer, who is also a BJP functionary, met one of his party's MLAs behind closed doors and offered Rs 20-30 crore, a ministerial post and restoration of statehood if he defected to the BJP.

"After greed for money and ministers did not work, BJP is now telling my MLAs in a closed room, 'Come with us and we will give you statehood'," Abdullah had said.