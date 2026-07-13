Bodies of 15 Indians killed in Vietnam boat accident to be repatriated today

The mission said the respective state governments had been informed and requested to coordinate with the affected families for the onward transportation of the mortal remains to their hometowns.

Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala. Two of those who died were women.

"The Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City pray for the family members of the deceased," the mission said.

The accident occurred on Friday when a speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai island near Phu Quoc while returning from an island excursion.

Fifteen Indian tourists were killed, while 16 others were rescued and have since returned to India after receiving medical treatment. One survivor remains in critical condition at a hospital in Phu Quoc.

Vietnamese authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. According to local news portal VN Express International, the operator of the speedboat was detained on Sunday.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, is a popular tourist destination known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping tours.

(With inputs from PTI)