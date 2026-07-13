Half of India’s Tiger Reserves lack notified eco-sensitive zones

NEW DELHI: 50 per cent out of a total of 58 tiger reserves in India are yet to notify their Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ). Notably, the government has not declared any new ESZs since 2025.

An ESZ is a protected buffer area surrounding a tiger reserve that acts as a "shock absorber," regulating development activities and minimising human-wildlife conflicts.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has reviewed the status of ESZ notifications for all 58 tiger reserves in the country. Of these, 29 tiger reserves (50%) have notified their Eco-Sensitive Zones, while 29 are still awaiting final ESZ notifications.

Rajasthan has the highest number of tiger reserves without notified ESZs, followed by Assam, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

The government has stated that the pending notifications are at various stages of consultation, expert examination, and proposal submissions.