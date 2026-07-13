J&K CM Omar calls BJP legal notice a 'love letter', says party cannot ignore him

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he was "honoured" to receive a "love letter" from BJP in the form of a legal notice, saying it showed that the party viewed him as a political force it could not ignore.

The remarks came hours after the Jammu and Kashmir BJP served a legal notice to Abdullah over his allegation that the party had attempted to lure National Conference legislators with cash and ministerial berths to topple his government.

Responding to the notice, which threatens a Rs 100-crore defamation suit if he fails to substantiate the allegations or issue a public apology, Abdullah said, "I have received a letter from a lawyer, an electronic copy. I consider this a great honour as I am the only politician in Jammu and Kashmir to have been bestowed with a love letter like this by the BJP. I consider it a mark of respect that I am obviously a political force in Jammu and Kashmir that they cannot ignore."

Abdullah said he had expected the BJP to respond politically to a political statement but accused it of opting for legal action instead.

"It is symbolic of the way the BJP fights. They take political fights and hide behind the courts. I could have made the same statement and hid behind the assembly. I could have taken advantage of the privileges afforded to me by making the statements in the Assembly which cannot be challenged outside the assembly, but I did not," he said.