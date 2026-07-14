AI171 Ahmedabad plane crash: Draft final probe report likely in October, AAIB tells SC

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has told the Supreme Court that the draft final report into the June 2025 Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, which killed over 260 people, is expected to be ready in October.

In an affidavit filed before the court, the AAIB said the investigation into a serious accident involving an international flight was not purely a domestic inquiry but an international investigation governed by the Chicago Convention and Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Annex 13 sets out the procedures for investigating aircraft accidents.

"Article 26 obligates the State in which the accident occurs to institute an inquiry into the circumstances of the accident, while Annex 13 read with Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025 expressly contemplates the participation of the State of Registry, State of Operator, State of Design, and State of Manufacture, each of whom possesses defined rights and responsibilities in the investigative process through accredited representatives and technical participation," the AAIB said in the affidavit.

"Thus, the inquiry is not confined to an internal municipal exercise, but assumes the character of an internationally structured, treaty-governed investigation undertaken by the State of Occurrence in coordination with all concerned States having a legally recognised nexus to the aircraft, operator, design, or manufacture," it added.