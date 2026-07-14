EAM Jaishankar meets UN Chief Guterres; discusses global developments, including West Asia, Ukraine

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, discussing global developments, including the situations in West Asia, Ukraine and Sudan.

“Always good,” Jaishankar told news agency PTI when asked how his meeting went with the secretary general as he departed the UN headquarters.

Before he met Guterres, Jaishankar launched India’s official campaign for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for 2028-29 at an event at the world body’s headquarters here that was attended by UN ambassadors, diplomats and officials.

Jaishankar said India’s approach to the UN is rooted in ‘SHANTI: Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity’ as he outlined in detail New Delhi’s priorities for the 2028-29 UNSC term.

These are ‘a voice of Global South; advancing reformed multilateralism; a future-ready peacekeeping; addressing threats posed due to misuse of AI; securing maritime commons; countering terror financing’.

Jaishankar, who arrived in New York over the weekend, met Guterres, accompanied by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni and officials from India’s UN Mission.

"Glad to meet @antonioguterres, Secretary General of the UN in New York today. Discussed global developments, including of West Asia, Ukraine and Sudan. Also recognised the strength of India-UN cooperation,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Elections for the 2028-29 term will be conducted in June next year, when India and Tajikistan will compete for the sole seat in the Asia-Pacific Group category.

India last sat at the UNSC horseshoe high table in 2021-22, its eighth time in the powerful 15-nation UN body after tenures in 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and 2011-2012.