India issues first response to US indictment of Lawrence Bishnoi gang; reaffirms anti-crime cooperation

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday issued its first official response after the United States indicted jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and several associates over the 2023 killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada who had been designated a terrorist by New Delhi, saying New Delhi and Washington share a strong partnership in combating transnational organised crime and terrorism.

Responding to questions on the US Department of Justice's indictment, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had taken note of the action and reiterated its longstanding position on the threat posed by international criminal networks.

“We have seen the announcements made by the US Department of Justice regarding the indictments and enforcement action against transnational organised criminal networks operating across several countries,” Jaiswal said.

Calling transnational organised crime a growing global challenge, he added, “India has consistently maintained that transnational organised crime, terrorism, narco-trafficking, human trafficking, illegal firearms trafficking and related criminal networks pose a serious threat to our societies.”

Highlighting bilateral cooperation with Washington, Jaiswal said, “India and the United States enjoy strong and growing cooperation in combating terrorism as well as transnational organised crime. Our agencies have worked closely together over the years, and this cooperation continues to deepen.”

The statement marks New Delhi's first official reaction after US federal prosecutors unsealed three indictments charging 37 people linked to India-based organised crime syndicates, including the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to the US Department of Justice, Bishnoi, 33, who has been lodged in an Indian prison since 2015, and his close associate Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, allegedly ordered the June 2023 assassination Nijjar outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. Brar remains a fugitive.