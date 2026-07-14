NSCN-IM vows to identify miscreants behind Nagaland IED blast that left one Assam Rifle jawan killed

GUWAHATI: The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) has vowed to make every effort to identify those involved in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Nagaland that left one Assam Rifles trooper dead and four others from the paramilitary force injured.

The slain jawan was identified as Havildar Mohammad Iqbal. The injured personnel are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Condemning the incident, the NSCN-IM, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said such indiscriminate acts of violence served no legitimate purpose other than to spread fear, create chaos, and undermine the peaceful atmosphere that people had long desired to preserve.

“This reprehensible act is an attack not only on the immediate victims but also on the fragile peace and stability in the region. At a time when the people aspire to live secure and normal, those responsible for the incident have chosen the path of terror and provocation,” the NSCN-IM said.

It added that such actions were designed to sow mistrust, fuel instability, and derail efforts towards peace.