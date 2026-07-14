NSCN-IM vows to identify miscreants behind Nagaland IED blast that left one Assam Rifle jawan killed

GUWAHATI: The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) has vowed to make every effort to identify those involved in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Nagaland that left one Assam Rifles trooper dead and four others from the paramilitary force injured.
The slain jawan was identified as Havildar Mohammad Iqbal. The injured personnel are undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Condemning the incident, the NSCN-IM, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said such indiscriminate acts of violence served no legitimate purpose other than to spread fear, create chaos, and undermine the peaceful atmosphere that people had long desired to preserve.
“This reprehensible act is an attack not only on the immediate victims but also on the fragile peace and stability in the region. At a time when the people aspire to live secure and normal, those responsible for the incident have chosen the path of terror and provocation,” the NSCN-IM said.
It added that such actions were designed to sow mistrust, fuel instability, and derail efforts towards peace.
“The NSCN/GPRN will make every effort, through all available and appropriate means, to ascertain the truth behind the incident and identify the miscreants. Those who seek to exploit violence to destabilise society must be exposed and held accountable,” it further stated.
It also called upon all those concerned to remain calm, refrain from speculation, and cooperate to ensure that the facts are established.
According to the NSCN-IM, which signed a ceasefire agreement with the Central government in 1997, the use of activated explosive devices and anti-personnel mines is contrary to humanitarian principles.
“As a signatory to the Geneva Call Deed of Commitment banning anti-personnel mines, the NSCN/GPRN remains firmly committed to upholding its obligations under that commitment and rejects the use of such weapons,” the NSCN-IM said.
The outfit also reiterated that it would continue to honour the letter and spirit of the ceasefire rules and remain committed to maintaining peace.
The attack was carried out near Sukhovi in Chumoukedima district, targeting a convoy of the Assam Rifles.
The personnel were returning to the adjoining Dimapur town from Sukhovi that has a major military base. Following the attack, security forces launched an operation in search of the perpetrators of the crime.
This was the second attack targeting the Assam Rifles in seven days in the Northeast. On July 6, suspected militants in Manipur’s Ukhrul district ambushed an Assam Rifles patrol, in which two personnel were killed while a few others were injured.