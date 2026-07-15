India-UK FTA sets 'new gold standard' for trade deals: UK High Commissioner

NEW DELHI: The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), officially known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), came into force on Wednesday, with British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron describing it as a "new gold standard" for global trade agreements that demonstrates the value of a rules-based trading system.

Cameron said the agreement should be seen not as the culmination of India-UK economic cooperation but as the foundation for a deeper partnership. “This is not the ceiling of our ambitions; it is the floor on which we build,” she said.

The pact reflects a high level of trust between the two countries and marks the beginning of a new phase in their relationship, she said.

Calling the trade pact a historic moment for the modern India-UK partnership, Cameron said it unlocks the combined economic potential of two major economies and will create new opportunities for businesses, investors and consumers in both countries.

“It is a historical moment for the modern UK-India partnership as the trade deal has unlocked the combined economic might of two global economic powerhouses,” Cameron told a group of journalists.

The agreement is expected to increase bilateral trade by more than £25 billion annually over the long term and raise the combined GDP of both countries by nearly £5 billion, she said.