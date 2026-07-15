'Lost around 8.25 kg': PIL in Delhi HC seeks immediate medical treatment for Wangchuk; hearing on Thursday

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking urgent directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to provide immediate medical treatment and life-saving intervention to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar since June 28.

The Delhi High Court said it will hear the petition on Thursday. A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia deferred hearing on the PIL after noting that none appeared for the authorities amid the ongoing work abstention called by the high court's bar association.

"Having regard to urgency, list tomorrow," the bench said.

The court ordered that a copy of the order be served to the Additional Solicitor General concerned and the Delhi government counsel.

The PIL, filed by advocate Rakesh Kumar Saini, urged the court to direct the authorities to ensure immediate medical attention for Wangchuk, initiate dialogue with him over the issues raised during his protest, and take all necessary measures to safeguard his life.

According to the petition, Wangchuk has lost around 8.25 kg since beginning the fast and is experiencing repeated episodes of low blood sugar, dizziness, severe muscle loss and weakness.

Citing a newspaper report published on July 14, the plea states that his condition has worsened to a point where his life could be at serious risk if the hunger strike continues.

Seeking urgent listing, the petitioner submitted that the case concerns the life of a public activist on hunger strike and that the State has remained insensitive despite the alarming deterioration in his health. The urgency application states that immediate judicial intervention is necessary to prevent irreparable harm.