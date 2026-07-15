Tharoor urges Wangchuk to end fast, asks Centre to hold talks

Tharoor said that he went to school in Mumbai and Kolkata, to college in Delhi, topped the university and earned admission into IIM, but chose instead to follow his passion for international affairs, in the US, on a scholarship.

Nothing was inherited; everything was earned by hard work and exams, he stressed.

"So I know that a fair, merit-based system is the only ladder for young people from lower and middle-income families to climb up. When that ladder is broken -- papers leaked, examinations cancelled, trust destroyed -- the children of the rich and powerful do not suffer.

"They have other ladders. It is your dreams, and your families' sacrifices (and tragically, in some homes, young lives themselves) that are betrayed," Tharoor said in his open letter on X.

To the young people gathered at Jantar Mantar, and those raising your voices peacefully across India: this country hears you, he said.

"Your anger is not indiscipline - it is the anguish of a generation that did everything right and was still betrayed . You are not alone," the Congress leader said.

"And to the millions of young Indians watching quietly: your generation is not a problem to be managed. You are the answer to India's future. Do not lose hope. This ladder will be rebuilt - by you, and by every Indian who stands with you," he said.

In his message to Wangchuk, Tharoor made a "heartfelt appeal" to him to end his fast.

"You have awakened the conscience of the nation; that is what a fast is meant to do. India needs your voice for the long road ahead," Tharoor said.

"With Parliament in session again from Monday, we will have an opportunity to raise the students' issues in the highest forum of our democracy. That's where the problem should be addressed, not by fasting unto death. Please heed my plea," he said.

In his message to the government, Tharoor urged it to reach out and engage in the dialogue "our democracy owes its young citizens".

"That is not weakness; that is statesmanship," he asserted.