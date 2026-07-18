Deletion from SIR rolls not loss of citizenship: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday reiterated that deletion from poll rolls after the SIR exercise does not automatically result in the loss of citizenship.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observation while hearing a petition filed by Prasenjit Bose seeking reforms to streamline the appellate process for persons excluded from the SIR.

“We are conscious of this. In our Bihar SIR judgment, we made it clear that ECI has a corresponding duty: as soon as there is a decision, it has to refer the matter to the Ministry for adjudication under the Citizenship Act. Unless that is done, status must go on,” Justice Bagchi said.

The bench was hearing submissions that 34 lakh appeals remain pending before 19 Appellate Tribunals, with two judges having resigned.

Appearing for Bose, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan said only around 38,000 appeals have been decided so far, with data showing that at least 70% have been allowed.