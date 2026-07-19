Farooq Abdullah to lead NC’s statehood protest in Delhi on July 20; CM Omar cuts short stay following J&K flash flood

The NC has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20, the opening day of parliament’s monsoon session, to press the Centre to restore statehood to J&K.

However, the party has not yet received permission for the protest from the Delhi government.

The NC has invited 56 leaders of the country, including the Congress chief and heads of other political parties.

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and J&K’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam have also been invited to participate in the protest.

While Congress has decided to attend the NC’s protest in Delhi, Kashmir-based parties PDP, J&K Apni Party and Peoples Conference have refused to attend the Delhi protest, claiming that the NC has normalised the BJP’s agenda by talking about statehood restoration and pushing the demand for Article 370 restoration to the backburner.

According to NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar, attempts by PDP, Apni Party and Peoples Conference to blame us for ‘normalising’ the BJP's agenda are nothing but political diversions aimed at misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

”The fact is that the Omar Abdullah government passed a resolution in the Legislative Assembly seeking the restoration of J&K's special constitutional rights, making its position absolutely clear. Instead of joining the collective demand for the restoration of statehood, which continues to be denied by the BJP despite its repeated promises, PDP, Apni Party and PC are trying to divert attention through baseless accusations,” Dar posted on X.