Sonam Wangchuk is being given 'required medical intervention': Delhi Safdarjung Hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is under "required medical intervention" at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, where a team of specialists is closely monitoring his condition. His blood parameters remain slightly altered due to the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, the hospital said on Sunday.

This comes a day after the hospital had stated that Wangchuk has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and all medications despite repeated counselling by the treating team and an independent AIIMS expert, while his family is yet to provide consent for the recommended medical intervention.

Wangchuk was on Saturday taken forcibly to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike. He has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

In a health bulletin, the hospital said, "Sonam Wangchuk is being given the required medical intervention at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters are stable at present; however, his blood parameters remain marginally altered, and considering the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, he requires continuous medical care under the close observation of a multidisciplinary team of experts".