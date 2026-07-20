Delhi HC to hear today Wangchuk's wife's appeal against order refusing intervention in Safdarjung treatment

The Delhi High Court agreed to hear on Monday the appeal filed by Gitanjali J Angmo against a single bench order that refused to interfere with the treatment of her husband, Sonam Wangchuk, who is admitted at Safdarjung Hospital.

The counsel appearing for Angmo mentioned the appeal -- challenging the Sunday order -- for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

"Alright. Today," the HC bench said.

Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, submitted that the single judge "misinterpreted" the bench's July 16 order asking the authorities to monitor Wangchuk and medically intervene if necessary.

Sibal said Wangchuk was forcibly picked up by police from Jantar Mantar and now seeks to be transferred from Safdarjung Hospital to a hospital of his choice.

"Autonomy can't be taken away," Sibal said, emphasising that one is entitled to medical treatment of one's choice.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared on behalf of the authorities and requested whether the matter could be taken up either at 3.30 pm or on Tuesday.

The bench said the appeal was likely to be taken up at 2.30 pm.

In her appeal, Angmo contended that the single judge's Sunday order illegally confines Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital without any arrest and effectively directs that neither the activist nor his wife has decisive authority in determining his medical treatment.

The appeal said the order does not address "informed consent" or one's right to accept or reject any medical treatment.