Four more killed in rain-related incidents in J&K; death toll climbs to 16 in two days

Four more people were killed in rain-related incidents across Jammu on Monday, raising the death toll to 16 over the past two days.

At least seven people were still missing as persistent heavy rains hampered rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit Poonch and Rajouri districts, officials said.

In the first incident of the day in Doda district, a rock rolled down a hillock near Raggi Nallah along the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway around 9.30 am amid torrential rains, hitting a passenger bus.

They said a rescue operation was launched immediately, and seven injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital, where one of them, identified as Manish Kumar, was declared brought dead.

In addition, the body of an unidentified person was recovered from the damaged vehicle, the officials said, adding efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased.

The officials said the highway remained blocked as a couple of private vehicles were also hit by boulders in the area. However, the occupants of the vehicles escaped unhurt.

In another incident, a woman identified as Shiv Devi was killed after being hit by a shooting stone near her house in Kashtigarh area of the district, the officials said.

Body of Vikas Ahmed, who got washed away in flash floods, was fished out from the river at Salani area of Rajouri town this morning, the officials said