Parliament's monsoon session to begin today; eight bills listed

NEW DELHI: The monsoon session of Parliament commencing today is expected to witness a turbulent start, with the Opposition preparing to corner the BJP-led NDA government on a host of contentious issues.
Despite the anticipated disruptions, the government has drawn up an extensive legislative agenda for the session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed journalists on Sunday that eight key Bills have been listed for consideration in this session, which will run from July 20 to August 13.
The topics expected to dominate proceedings from the outset include the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, NEET-UG examination paper leak, and the controversies around ethanol blending.
Among the major Bills scheduled for debate is the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which has been allocated four hours for discussion. The Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will be debated for three hours in the Lok Sabha.
The other important legislative proposals include the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026; the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee, chaired by the Speaker, met on Sunday to finalise the allocation of time for debates on the Bills listed for the session.
The committee earmarked specific durations for discussion on several significant pieces of legislation. The Speaker appealed to all parties to cooperate for a smooth and orderly session so that issues concerning people can be discussed in a productive manner.
Before the formal commencement of business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver his customary address to the media within the Parliament complex. He is likely to appeal to all political parties to extend their cooperation in ensuring the smooth functioning of both Houses.
Bill on Vande Mataram
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, which proposes a 3-year jail term, a fine, or both, for insulting the national song