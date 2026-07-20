Parliament's monsoon session to begin today; eight bills listed

NEW DELHI: The monsoon session of Parliament commencing today is expected to witness a turbulent start, with the Opposition preparing to corner the BJP-led NDA government on a host of contentious issues.

Despite the anticipated disruptions, the government has drawn up an extensive legislative agenda for the session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed journalists on Sunday that eight key Bills have been listed for consideration in this session, which will run from July 20 to August 13.

The topics expected to dominate proceedings from the outset include the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, NEET-UG examination paper leak, and the controversies around ethanol blending.

Among the major Bills scheduled for debate is the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which has been allocated four hours for discussion. The Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will be debated for three hours in the Lok Sabha.

The other important legislative proposals include the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026; the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.