Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves Delhi HC, appeals against order refusing intervention in his treatment

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk, on Monday approached the Delhi High Court challenging an order that declined to intervene in his ongoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

In her appeal, Angmo contended that the single judge's Sunday order illegally confines Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital without any arrest and effectively directs that neither the activist nor his wife has decisive authority in determining his medical treatment.

The appeal said that the order does not address "informed consent" or one's right to accept or reject any medical treatment.

In a special Sunday hearing, Justice Mini Pushkarna had refused to interfere with Wangchuk's treatment at Safdarjung Hospital here, stating that the government's removal of the fasting activist from Jantar Mantar to a government hospital cannot be called arbitrary.

The single judge had opined that no interim order to immediately transfer the activist was required at this stage.

The observation came on a petition filed by Angmo seeking permission to shift him to a private facility.