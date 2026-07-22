Border peace a prerequisite for normal ties between India and China, Jaishankar tells Wang Yi

Peace and tranquillity in the border areas is a "pre-requisite" for normal relations between India and China and the ties must be anchored in mutual respect, interest, and sensitivity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a meeting in Manila on Wednesday.

In the talks, Jaishankar also flagged New Delhi's concerns over issues relating to market access, trade imbalance and uncertainties over supply chains.

The two ministers are in the Philippine capital to participate in high-level discussions under the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In the last few months, New Delhi and Beijing unveiled a series of measures to normalise their ties that came under severe strain during the over four-year eastern Ladakh border standoff.

"We believe that a stable and cooperative relationship can best be developed on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

"Such a relationship can make a valuable contribution to a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world.

" The external affairs minister also underlined the importance of maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"Peace and tranquillity in the border areas is obviously the pre-requisite for normal ties.

Since October 2024, both sides have engaged to ensure that important objective," he said.

"This will continue to need our constant attention.

Relevant mechanisms in this domain must be given full support and strong encouragement," he added.