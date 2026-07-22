Exponential rise in use of drones by narco-traffickers; Punjab most affected: Centre to Parliament

Agencies have noticed an exponential rise in the use of drone-assisted narcotics smuggling by drug trafficking syndicates, who are using encrypted digital platforms to shield operatives' identities and obfuscate financial transactions, with Punjab emerging as the "the most affected border state", the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written response, Minister of State of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said drone-assisted drug trafficking has witnessed an "exponential rise", making Punjab "the most affected border state" in the country.

Rai said trends of cross border narcotics infiltration reveal that drug trafficking syndicates operating from across the border have increasingly been employing sophisticated methods such as drones, GPS-enabled consignments, encrypted communications and local receiver networks to infiltrate heroin, methamphetamine and arms and ammunitions into India.

"In 2025 alone, 305 drone-related drug trafficking incidents were reported nationwide, of which 298 occurred along the Punjab border, resulting in the seizure of about 460 kg of narcotic drugs, including 448 kg of heroin, 9 kg of methamphetamine and 3 kg of opium, which reflects the concentration of this emerging threat in the state," Rai said.

He said government is extending comprehensive support for combating trans-border narcotics trafficking through various means like deployment of advanced anti-drone systems along most vulnerable stretches, installation of enhanced surveillance systems including CCTV cameras, PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom), NVD (Night Vision Devices), strengthening border fencing through installation of new design fence, border flood light etc.

In a separate response, Rai also flagged the use of sophisticated digital platforms by the drug peddlers to avoid detection by agencies.

"Investigations have revealed increasing use of digital platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Zangi and social media platforms by organised drug trafficking syndicates operating in Punjab and adjoining States for coordinating procurement, transportation, concealment and distribution of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances," he said.

Zangi is a messaging platform for privacy, avoiding surveillance and preventing account hacking, its web site claims.