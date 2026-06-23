Satellite-enabled drones' usage to drop drugs by Pakistan-based smugglers across Punjab Border poses threats

CHANDIGARH: Pakistan-based handlers and smugglers have started using satellite-enabled drones that use advanced navigation systems to drop consignments of drugs, arms and ammunition at pre-designated locations in Punjab.

Punjab Police and central security agencies are now faced with the challenge of controlling the unprecedented surge in drone-dropped consignments originating from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, satellite-based internet services by cross-border handlers remain a formidable hurdle.

Sources further said that the shift to satellite-enabled drones reflects the evolving nexus between Pakistan-based smugglers and terror outfits that comes after intensified action against conventional cross-border smuggling routes.

The use of these advanced drones has enabled handlers to attempt deeper incursions into Indian Territory while reducing the risk of interception.

It is learnt that these high-capacity drones are very hard to track and can make four to five sorties each night or during the daytime, as they use satellite communication links that cannot be traced by the anti-drone systems.

"This has emerged as a major concern for both the Border Security Force and Punjab Police,’’ said a senior official.

Sources added that the conventional drones usually depend on radio signals and GPS, paving the way for the anti-drone-systems detection, tracking, and disruption.

Satellite-linked drones communicate through satellite networks, allowing operators to control them over much longer distances and maintain connectivity even in remote areas where there is no mobile coverage.

This technology enables real-time navigation and monitoring through live video and real-time commands, escaping traditional anti-drone systems.

Once the satellite-enabled drones drop the payload, the local operatives linked to smuggling and terror networks are tasked to retrieve the consignments using encrypted messaging applications and precise coordinates.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) said that satellite communication devices, including equipment using Starlink-based services, were recovered during recent anti-narcotics and anti-terror operations, indicating that trans-border smugglers are now adopting advanced technology to evade surveillance and interception by conventional anti-drone systems.