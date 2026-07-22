Manipur Congress condemns detention of Rahul Gandhi, other leaders; holds protest

Congress workers in Manipur held a demonstration in Imphal on Wednesday to protest the detention of Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders after their sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Led by state Congress president O Ibobi Singh, party workers marched towards the Lok Bhavan in Imphal, raising slogans against the central government for the police action.

During the rally, they held placards aloft with messages - 'save students, save Manipur', 'we condemn detention of Rahul Gandhi' and 'stop paper leaks' - written on them.

"The way Rahul Gandhi was unlawfully detained is highly condemnable. The NEET paper leak has affected thousands of innocent students. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained silent on the issue. In a democratic country, protests and dharna for right reasons should not be suppressed," Singh said.

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and leaders of other opposition parties held a surprise sit-in outside the prime minister's residence on Tuesday, demanding his resignation.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh, along with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, went to the site to persuade them to vacate the sensitive area.