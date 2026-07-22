Punjab becomes first state to introduce Artificial Intelligence as mainstream subject from Class 1 to 12

CHANDIGARH: Punjab has become the first state in India to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a mainstream subject from Class I to XII.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will roll out the curriculum in a phased manner under the ‘Sarbat.AI’ project, making it one of the country’s largest statewide AI education missions.
It will also position the state as a national leader in future-ready learning.
Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, along with former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, launched the project in the presence of education experts, technology partners and senior officials of the School Education Department.
Taking to X, Bains stated: “From today, Artificial Intelligence is a core subject in every PSEB school across Punjab. Every child — city or village — will learn the skills the world’s leading nations are racing to teach theirs. Punjab moves first, again — becoming the first state to make AI a mainstream subject from Class 1 to Class 12.”
Addressing the gathering, Punjab School Education Minister Bains said, “Today marks the beginning of a new era in Punjab’s education system. We are moving from leading the Green Revolution to leading the Artificial Intelligence Revolution.”
“This initiative will equip our students with future-ready skills while fostering innovation, ethical AI, entrepreneurship and responsible digital citizenship. We want every child in Punjab to be prepared for the jobs and also become creators and innovators in the technology-driven world,” he said.
Bains said, “The curriculum has been developed after studying international best practices from Singapore, Finland, the UAE and the United States. It has been aligned with UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation)’s Ethical AI Framework to ensure that our students learn the responsible, safe and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence while meeting global standards.”
Explaining the implementation plan, he said, “Phase I will begin with Classes VIII to XII by integrating AI into the Computer Science curriculum in government and affiliated private schools. Students will learn through live online classes, recorded lectures, project-based learning, continuous assessments and a dedicated Learning Management System. In Phase II, AI education will be expanded to Classes I to VII, ensuring that every child in Punjab receives age-appropriate AI education from the foundational years.”
Highlighting the scale of the initiative, he said, “The programme builds on the success of PSEB’s AI Pilot Programme conducted in collaboration with FA-AI, which culminated in a statewide AI Hackathon. Student innovations developed during the pilot have demonstrated the immense potential of our children, and some of these projects are being showcased today.”
“The programme will be implemented technologically by Neeev AI and strengthened through strategic collaborations with Google, Intel, Canva and FA-AI to enhance AI literacy, teacher capacity building, innovation and workforce readiness,” he added.
Bains further said, “Our objective is to ensure equitable access to AI education for every classroom, every teacher and every learner across Punjab. This programme will eventually benefit 25,172 schools and nearly 31.5 lakh students. In Phase I, 12,424 Computer Science teachers will lead implementation, while more than two lakh teachers across all disciplines will be progressively trained to integrate AI into teaching, learning and assessment.”
Bains further said, “While countries like China and South Korea have already embedded AI in their primary school curricula, Punjab has chosen to lead India in this direction. Today, Punjab ranks first in education in the country. We are moving beyond outdated software drills to impart genuine future-ready skills. We have already equipped our schools with computers, smart panels and the necessary infrastructure. Punjab, once known as the nation’s breadbasket, will now emerge as the cradle of future talent. In the next five to eight years, Punjabis will be leading institutions across the world.”
Addressing the gathering, former Delhi Education Minister and AAP Punjab In-charge Manish Sisodia said, “Punjab has scripted history with the launch of this project and has established itself as a national benchmark for AI education. This initiative reaffirms the state’s commitment to preparing students not merely to use Artificial Intelligence but to innovate, create and lead in the technology-driven future.”
Initiating the panel discussion on Artificial Intelligence, Manish Sisodia also expressed concern over the recent examination paper leaks in the country and the ongoing protests in the national capital.
He stressed the need to strengthen examination integrity through technology-driven reforms and robust educational systems.
PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh said, “Artificial Intelligence has now been integrated as a core part of Punjab’s compulsory Computer Science curriculum. Learning outcomes in Computer Science will now be reflected on students’ board certificates. The question is not whether AI will shape education, but how we shape it with responsibility and foresight.”