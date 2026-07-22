Punjab becomes first state to introduce Artificial Intelligence as mainstream subject from Class 1 to 12

CHANDIGARH: Punjab has become the first state in India to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a mainstream subject from Class I to XII.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will roll out the curriculum in a phased manner under the ‘Sarbat.AI’ project, making it one of the country’s largest statewide AI education missions.

It will also position the state as a national leader in future-ready learning.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, along with former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, launched the project in the presence of education experts, technology partners and senior officials of the School Education Department.

Taking to X, Bains stated: “From today, Artificial Intelligence is a core subject in every PSEB school across Punjab. Every child — city or village — will learn the skills the world’s leading nations are racing to teach theirs. Punjab moves first, again — becoming the first state to make AI a mainstream subject from Class 1 to Class 12.”

Addressing the gathering, Punjab School Education Minister Bains said, “Today marks the beginning of a new era in Punjab’s education system. We are moving from leading the Green Revolution to leading the Artificial Intelligence Revolution.”

“This initiative will equip our students with future-ready skills while fostering innovation, ethical AI, entrepreneurship and responsible digital citizenship. We want every child in Punjab to be prepared for the jobs and also become creators and innovators in the technology-driven world,” he said.

Bains said, “The curriculum has been developed after studying international best practices from Singapore, Finland, the UAE and the United States. It has been aligned with UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation)’s Ethical AI Framework to ensure that our students learn the responsible, safe and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence while meeting global standards.”

Explaining the implementation plan, he said, “Phase I will begin with Classes VIII to XII by integrating AI into the Computer Science curriculum in government and affiliated private schools. Students will learn through live online classes, recorded lectures, project-based learning, continuous assessments and a dedicated Learning Management System. In Phase II, AI education will be expanded to Classes I to VII, ensuring that every child in Punjab receives age-appropriate AI education from the foundational years.”