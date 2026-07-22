Tripura DGP death: Police to conduct forensic analysis of Anurag Dhankar’s electronic devices

The Tripura Police will carry out a forensic examination of all electronic devices used by Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar as part of the investigation into his death, an official said on Wednesday.

Dhankar, a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was found hanging in the washroom of his chamber at the state police headquarters in Agartala on Monday.

“An unnatural death case has been registered and the investigation has already begun. As part of the probe, all electronic devices, including his mobile phone, laptop and personal computer, have been seized and will be sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in Narsingarh, West Tripura, for analysis,” investigating officer Subhrajit Deb told PTI.