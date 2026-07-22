Tripura DGP death: Police to conduct forensic analysis of Anurag Dhankar’s electronic devices

The Tripura Police will carry out a forensic examination of all electronic devices used by Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar as part of the investigation into his death, an official said on Wednesday.
Dhankar, a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was found hanging in the washroom of his chamber at the state police headquarters in Agartala on Monday.
“An unnatural death case has been registered and the investigation has already begun. As part of the probe, all electronic devices, including his mobile phone, laptop and personal computer, have been seized and will be sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in Narsingarh, West Tripura, for analysis,” investigating officer Subhrajit Deb told PTI.
The forensic examination of the devices is expected to take at least one-and-a-half months, he said.
“If the post-mortem report confirms that the DGP died by suicide, the focus of the investigation will shift to finding the reasons that led him to take the extreme step,” Deb said.
According to a complaint filed by Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Prabir Majumder, the officer had waited for some time to meet Dhankar on Monday but was unable to do so.
“The DGP had instructed staff members not to allow any visitors into his room until 11 am on Monday. When Majumder wanted to meet him, he was not allowed inside,” another officer said, citing the complaint.
When Dhankar did not return to his chair after a considerable period, staff members entered the room and found the washroom locked from inside. They broke open the door and found the DGP hanging from a ventilator, the officer added.
Tripura Assembly Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Tuesday renewed his demand for a judicial inquiry into the alleged suicide.
“It is unbelievable that the top police officer, who handled many challenging situations during his career, would take such a step without any major reason. I knew the DGP was under mental stress. I once again urge the government to order a judicial probe to uncover the truth,” the CPI(M) leader said in a video statement.
Senior Tripura High Court lawyer Somik Deb also urged people to approach the court to seek suo motu intervention in the matter.
“Prima facie, it appears that the DGP died by suicide. The question that naturally arises is what prompted him to take such an extreme step. All aspects need to be investigated,” he said.
Dhankar’s body was flown to Delhi by air ambulance on Tuesday. His last rites are scheduled to be held on Wednesday in his native village of Baraut in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district.
( With inputs from PTI)