Water levels at Bhakra, Pong and Pandoh dams substantially lower due to poor inflows compared to last year

CHANDIGARH: Water levels in the Bhakra, Pong, and Pandoh dams are significantly lower this year compared to the same period last year owing to a deficient monsoon.

Even though July is the peak recharge month for the Himalayan river systems, these dams continue to receive significantly below normal inflows.

This deficit has raised concerns over reservoir storage ahead of the post-monsoon period, as irrigation water to Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan is supplied from it, besides hydroelectric power is also generated.

Bhakra Dam one of the country’s largest reservoirs and the lifeline of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. As per the latest data released by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), the dam received an inflow of only 36,866 cusecs on Wednesday against 77,741 cusecs on the corresponding day last year.

The reservoir level stood at 1,587.12 feet, nearly 17 feet below last year's level and over 12 feet below the long-term average. The live storage was only 2 billion cubic metres (BCM), leaving the reservoir just 35 per cent full, compared with 44 per cent on the same date last year.

The inflow was also well below the long-term average of 51,019 cusecs, indicating the weak monsoon over the Sutlej catchment in Himachal Pradesh and the adjoining Himalayan regions.