Razing houses won't improve things, need to take people along: J&K CM Omar on Anantnag bulldozer action

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday cautioned against wanton retributive action in the wake of a terror attack in Anantnag that killed a policeman on Wednesday, saying violence cannot be brought to an end without carrying the people along.

"I understand the anger of the police, but the Supreme Court has issued an order stating that summary action of this kind should not be taken. We witnessed a similar situation after the Pahalgam attack (in April 2025) when some people's houses were bulldozed. At that time, I had to speak to the Central government to stop the trend," Abdullah told reporters here.

The remarks followed after the authorities demolished the houses of two alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Anantnag, hours after head constable Ashiq Hussain was shot dead in the south Kashmir district.

The houses of Adil Thokar and Haroon Rashid Ganaie, both alleged to be active terrorists, were razed to the ground on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was on Amarnath Yatra security duty, was shot dead by a lone terrorist at the Lal Chowk in Anantnag on Wednesday afternoon.

Abdullah said that during the investigation into last year's Pahalgam terror attack, "it turned out that not a single local was involved and all the attackers had come from outside".

"Demolishing houses or making thousands of arrests will not improve the situation; in fact, it will only worsen it," he said.