Supreme Court directs removal of unauthorised structure on Ganga River in Patna

NEW DELHI: Terming the menace of illegal and unauthorised constructions and encroachments on the Ganga River and its tributaries as "a very serious issue", the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Bihar government to remove all unauthorised structures, constructions and encroachments between Nauzar Ghat and Nurpur Ghat in Patna within six weeks and file a compliance report by September 23.

The court further directed the State of Bihar to comply with its directions irrespective of any orders passed by any other court that may be in operation.

A Bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan passed the order while hearing a civil appeal filed by Ashok Kumar Sinha, a resident of Patna, challenging an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had dismissed his original application.

In his plea, Sinha contended that there had been an alarmingly increasing number of illegal and unauthorised constructions and encroachments on the floodplains of the Ganga River, in gross violation of the regulations imposed under the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016, issued by the Ministry of Water Resources under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.