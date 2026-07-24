Bhojshala row: SC to hear Muslim side's plea over alternative namaz site on July 29

The Supreme Court will hear a plea of the Muslim side on Jul 29, who claim that the alternative spot identified by the Madhya Pradesh government for offering namaz is too far from the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar, in contrast to their need for a place near the complex.

On July 22, a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant had assured listing of the plea on Friday. However, the matter was mentioned by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi at the fag end of the hearing as it was not shown in the cause list.

The senior advocate alleged that the state government authorities are "allocating a site adjacent or near the place. Two Fridays' prayers already missed. The (allocated) site is 1.3 km away".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, opposed the submissions, saying, "It is 900 metres away." "We don't have helicopters...by road it is 1.3 km. There is an attempt to always not follow orders of this court," Ahmadi said.