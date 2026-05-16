ASI grants unrestricted access to Hindus at Bhojshala complex in MP after HC order

BHOPAL: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday granted Hindus unrestricted access to the Bhojshala complex in Dhar district, a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court held that the ASI-protected site was a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati).

“Since the Bhojshala has been a Centre of Learning and Research on Sanskrit language, grammar and literature and also, was a temple dedicated to the worship of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), therefore, Hindu community shall have an unrestricted access to the Bhojshala Complex in connection with the ancient practice of learning and worship of Goddess Saraswati,” the ASI order, issued in compliance with the High Court’s Friday ruling, said.

The ASI further said: “Bhojshala Complex shall continue to be a protected monument under the AMASR Act 1958, therefore, the time of entry of visitors/ Hindu devotees to the monument shall be determined by the Superintending Archaeologist in consultation with the Dhar district administration.”

The ASI order, issued from New Delhi, also stated: “The permissible activities in pursuance of learning and worship by the Hindu community shall be determined by the Superintending Archaeologist in consultation with the Dhar district administration, ensuring the conservation and protection of the monument under AMASR Act 1958.”

The notification added that the latest order would supersede all previous orders issued in the matter.

On Friday, the division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Indore, while delivering a 240-page verdict on a batch of petitions related to the centuries-old disputed complex, held that it was a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati).