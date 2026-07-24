India

LIVE | Parliament Monsoon Session Day 5: Opposition MPs protest in Parliament demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

The Centre and the CJP are expected to meet at 12.30 pm after the outfit rejected earlier invitations to a minister's residence and insisted on talks at a neutral venue.
Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition leaders stage a protest as they hold placards and a black banner demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Paradhan over the NEET paper leak issue, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026.
Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition leaders stage a protest as they hold placards and a black banner demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Paradhan over the NEET paper leak issue, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026. PTI
TNIE online desk
Summary

Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc held a protest at Parliament's Makar Dwar on Friday, continuing their agitation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak as the Monsoon Session remains largely gridlocked over the issue.

The protest comes a day after a face-off between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs, with both sides staging simultaneous demonstrations at Makar Dwar. While the Opposition is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the NDA has accused it of deliberately blocking a debate on the issue in Parliament.

Ahead of the protest, the Congress reiterated its three demands in a post on X:

  • Resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

  • Action against those responsible for the alleged violence against student protesters

  • An apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country's youth over the controversy

Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday as Opposition parties continued to protest against the NEET paper leak issue for the fifth day.

Soon after Chairman C P Radhakrishnan went ahead with the Zero Hour proceedings, there was an uproar from the Opposition benches.

Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge started speaking on the NEET issue but the chairman adjourned the House till 12 noon amid din.

The House has not been able to conduct any substantial business since Monday -- the first day of the monsoon session -- due to repeated protests and adjournments.

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid Opposition protest

The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday as an unrelenting opposition kept up its protests over the NEET paper leak and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Soon after Speaker Om Birla mentioned that Kargil Vijay Diwas is to be observed on Sunday and paid tributes to gallant armed forces personnel, the opposition started raising slogans demanding Pradhan's resignation.

Birla reminded opposition members that he has already assured them of a debate on the issue of paper leaks in accordance with the House rules.

He said the Question Hour is an important part of House proceedings where members can hold the government accountable and urged the opposition not to disrupt proceedings.

The Monsoon session has seen daily adjournments since it began on Monday, with both Houses of Parliament unable to transact any business due to opposition protests and sloganeering.

The Question Hour has not been completed on any of the five days so far.

The Monsoon session ends on August 13.

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings begin

Congress and Opposition MPs protest in Parliament

Opposition MPs hold protest, raise slogans demanding resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inside Parliament premises.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas attacks Centre over appointment of Higher Education Secretary

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas launched a scathing attack on the Central government over the appointment of IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as the new Higher Education Secretary.

Taking to X, the Rajya Sabha MP questioned the government's commitment to accountability at a time when students and the Opposition are demanding answers over exam leaks and paper leak scandals like NEET-UG.

"The ultimate farce! While the nation demands accountability for exam scams & paper leaks, Govt appoints Naresh Pal Gangwar as the new Higher Education Secretary! This is the same IAS officer whose mother, wife & son collectively received over Rs 1.16 crore in government subsidies under the National Horticulture Board scheme for 'encouraging commercial crops' (cucumber cultivation). This is the way PM is ensuring accountability," he posted.

Centre, CJP to hold talks at Constitution Club after agreement on neutral venue

The Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are set to hold talks at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Friday after the government agreed to the outfit's demand for a neutral venue, according to CJP leaders. There was no official confirmation from the government.

The meeting is expected to begin around 12.30 pm and comes hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances on his key demands.

CJP national spokesperson Saurav Das welcomed the decision, saying the organisation hoped the government would approach the discussions with an open mind. The outfit had earlier rejected the Centre's offer to meet at a minister's residence or office, insisting that any dialogue be held at a neutral location.

The previous round of talks took place on July 20, when CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Health Minister J P Nadda. The two later alleged they were kept under "virtual detention" during the meeting and said future talks would only take place at a neutral venue.

The CJP has said its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. The outfit is also demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak, education reforms, Rs 1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the controversy, and withdrawal of FIRs and legal action against peaceful protesters.

Sonia Gandhi accuses Centre of responding to student protests with 'cowardice and cruelty'

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Modi government, accusing it of responding to students' demands for accountability and education reforms with "cowardice and wanton cruelty" instead of dialogue.

In an article titled "An education system's collapse, young India's trauma" published in a leading newspaper , Gandhi alleged that the government had degraded India's education system and treated protesting students "not as inheritors of the future but as enemies of the nation."

She accused the Centre of using excessive force against protesters, alleging that the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces resorted to lathicharges, tear gas and pellet guns during the July 20 protests. Gandhi also criticised the government for allegedly branding dissent as anti-national instead of addressing concerns over examination paper leaks and education reforms.

The Congress leader further alleged that the Centre had reduced spending on public education, encouraged privatisation, weakened the public examination system and failed to ensure accountability in the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). She reiterated the Opposition's demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, accusing him of failing to address the crisis.

Kharge says PM should address paper leak issue in Parliament, not through 'Mann Ki Baat'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a statement on the alleged paper leak issue on the floor of Parliament instead of delivering a "one-sided Mann Ki Baat" outside the House.

His remarks came after Modi, in a video message on Thursday night, announced that the Centre would introduce a Bill next week providing for stringent action against paper leaks. The Prime Minister said the proposed legislation would be discussed by the Union Cabinet on Friday before being finalised.

Reacting to the announcement, Kharge demanded the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, an apology to students, and strict action against those responsible for the alleged use of batons and pellet guns on protesters. He said the Opposition would then be ready for a detailed discussion on the education system.

In his address, Modi said the government had taken several steps since allegations of the NEET paper leak surfaced, including arresting the accused and conducting a retest for around 22 lakh students to ensure they did not lose an academic year.

Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition leaders stage a protest as they hold placards and a black banner demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Paradhan over the NEET paper leak issue, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026.
Kharge asks PM to address Parliament on paper leaks, not deliver 'one-sided Mann Ki Baat'
Monsoon session
INDIA bloc
NEET leak