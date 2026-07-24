LIVE | Parliament Monsoon Session Day 5: Opposition MPs protest in Parliament demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a statement on the alleged paper leak issue on the floor of Parliament instead of delivering a "one-sided Mann Ki Baat" outside the House.
His remarks came after Modi, in a video message on Thursday night, announced that the Centre would introduce a Bill next week providing for stringent action against paper leaks. The Prime Minister said the proposed legislation would be discussed by the Union Cabinet on Friday before being finalised.
Reacting to the announcement, Kharge demanded the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, an apology to students, and strict action against those responsible for the alleged use of batons and pellet guns on protesters. He said the Opposition would then be ready for a detailed discussion on the education system.
In his address, Modi said the government had taken several steps since allegations of the NEET paper leak surfaced, including arresting the accused and conducting a retest for around 22 lakh students to ensure they did not lose an academic year.