LIVE | Parliament Monsoon Session Day 5: Opposition MPs protest in Parliament demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc held a protest at Parliament's Makar Dwar on Friday, continuing their agitation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak as the Monsoon Session remains largely gridlocked over the issue.

The protest comes a day after a face-off between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs, with both sides staging simultaneous demonstrations at Makar Dwar. While the Opposition is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the NDA has accused it of deliberately blocking a debate on the issue in Parliament.

Ahead of the protest, the Congress reiterated its three demands in a post on X: