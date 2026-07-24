Kabil Sibal slams DU, JNU advisories on Jantar Mantar protests; threatens court action against VCs

Former Union education minister Kapil Sibal on Friday criticised the vice chancellors of Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University over their advisories asking students to "stay away" from the protests at Jantar Mantar, warning that the "threatening" social media posts could invite legal action if they were not withdrawn.

Sibal, who is also an Independent Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate, expressed support for students wishing to visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar. He said students who participated peacefully had nothing to fear and assured them that he would protect them against any misuse of power by vice chancellors or other authorities.

Sibal said he was surprised and pained to see the posts by the two universities.

"I am surprised at what the VCs of the high-level institutions in our country are doing…I have seen a tweet regarding JNU ...Tell us which Supreme Court direction it is where they say that you cannot go to Jantar Mantar; It means that you, Vice Chancellor, will tell your staff, community, lecturers, students that you should responsibly do your work, do not go to Jantar Mantar, do not tweet, do not go on social media, do not put your opinion before the public, do not take sides," Sibal said.

"What do you want, that our students should become government employees? Should our academicians also become government employees? If you have become government employees, then everyone should also become government employees? So citizens of India also become government employees, then why do we talk about democracy," Sibal said at the press conference.

Sibal said he wants to tell the students that they should not do anything that invites action, follow 'ahimsa', and if then someone wants to misuse authority against them, he would protect the students against action, including from the VCs.

"I want to tell the vice chancellors withdraw these tweets otherwise we will take action against you...We may also go to court over who gave you this directive to put out such tweets," he said.

While Professor Yogesh Singh is the current Vice-Chancellor of the Delhi University, Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit is the JNU VC.

Sibal also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of fast-track courts to deal with paper leaks.

He said at least three persons have been injured because of pellets fired by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and asked what action will the fast-track courts take.