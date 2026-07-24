Student protest row: Supreme Court agrees to hear police excess plea

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 27 (Monday) a plea alleging police excesses against students protesting at Jantar Mantar, Bar and Bench reported.

The matter was mentioned on Friday before a Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan made the mention, stating that a petition had been filed and a diary number had already been generated.

"We have filed a plea concerning the student protests. Diary number is generated. There is urgency. Police excess is going against students. Something has to be done... the Court is standing in between," Sankaranarayanan submitted.

Taking note of the request, CJI Surya Kant said, "We will hear on Monday," Bar and Bench report added.

Earlier, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant termed as "reckless reporting" media reports claiming that he had refused to list a matter relating to alleged police excesses during the CJP protest, clarifying that no writ petition had been filed before the Supreme Court.

The CJI made the remarks in open court when Senior Advocate Shoeb Alam mentioned another matter for listing.

"Media has falsely reported that I refused to list the matter. It was only a representation," Justice Kant said, adding that he had confirmed the position with the Supreme Court registry.