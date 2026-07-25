'Can shut everything except paper leaks': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over 'cruel' protest crackdown

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing NEET paper leak protests, alleging that while the government had shut down metro stations, roads, shops, internet services and even food supplies to curb the agitation, it had failed to stop paper leaks

In a post on X, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha stated that the government had taken "cruel" measures against students demanding their rights.

"Shut down the metro. Block the roads. Close the shops. Cut off the internet. Stop the food supply. The government took these cruel measures against students simply demanding their rights. You could shut everything down, Modi Ji--except for one thing: paper leaks," he wrote.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi slammed the "brutality" of the Centre and the Delhi Police during the July 20 student protests in the national capital. He noted that in the current era, children protesting for their rights receive "pellets" instead of "justice."

In another post on X, Rahul Gandhi shared a video featuring a youth who was reportedly injured by the Delhi Police during Monday's protests against paper leaks:

"Sahil was standing with the Tricolour in his hand, merely asking for a clean, fair exam and the fruit of his hard work--the police raised a gun and badly injured him by firing pellets. This is not British tyranny; it is the brutality of the Modi government in independent India--where innocent students demanding their rights receive pellets instead of justice," the post read.