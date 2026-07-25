'Do I need a character certificate?': Wangchuk hits back at critics

Sonam Wangchuk has hit out at his detractors who questioned his decision to end his 26-day hunger strike, asking why he needed a "character certificate" to prove his commitment to the students' movement.

The students, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), are protesting at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere against the NEET paper leak. Their key demands include the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in connection with the controversy.

In a 22-minute video message shared on X, Wangchuk dismissed allegations that he had struck a deal with the government, saying, "Do I need to prove my sincerity after a 26-day hunger strike?

"AFTER 26 DAYS OF HUNGER, DO I NEED TO PROVE MY SINCERITY!!!

Do please watch and help spread the word. Find the full 22-minute video on my YouTube channel: Sonam Wangchuk," he tweeted.

Wangchuk ended his fast on Friday after the Centre assured him that the protesting students' key demands would be addressed.