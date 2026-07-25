'Do I need a character certificate?': Wangchuk hits back at critics

Sonam Wangchuk has hit out at his detractors who questioned his decision to end his 26-day hunger strike, asking why he needed a "character certificate" to prove his commitment to the students' movement.
The students, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), are protesting at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere against the NEET paper leak. Their key demands include the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in connection with the controversy.
In a 22-minute video message shared on X, Wangchuk dismissed allegations that he had struck a deal with the government, saying, "Do I need to prove my sincerity after a 26-day hunger strike?
"AFTER 26 DAYS OF HUNGER, DO I NEED TO PROVE MY SINCERITY!!!
Do please watch and help spread the word. Find the full 22-minute video on my YouTube channel: Sonam Wangchuk," he tweeted.
Wangchuk ended his fast on Friday after the Centre assured him that the protesting students' key demands would be addressed.
Meanwhile, the CJP's indefinite protest entered its 36th day on Saturday. Reports suggest that the Narendra Modi government is in no mood to remove Pradhan.
The CJP's talks with the Centre, which has reportedly provided written assurances on some of the protesters' key demands, are set to continue on Saturday.
"We conveyed in very clear terms that nothing short of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation or his removal from the Union Cabinet would be acceptable," CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka told reporters after the meeting in New Delhi, AFP reported.
Nadda, who also met with the protesters in New Delhi on Monday, said the government had "heard their points" and was expected to respond in follow-up talks.