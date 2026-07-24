Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26-days; CJP to continue protest

After Wangchuk announced the end of his hunger strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, "I urge Sonam ji to follow his daily routine as advised by the doctors and regain his weight as soon as possible."

"I pray to the Almighty that Sonam ji remains healthy," the prime minister added.

Reading out the government's assurances to Wangchuk in the presence of his wife Gitanjali Angmo and others at the hospital, Nadda said, "The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those who participated in the march to Parliament on July 20, 2026."

The Union Health Minister further said that the government has already assured discussions in Parliament on paper leaks and education reforms for exams.

"Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks," Nadda added.

Wangchuk said that a total of 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging him to break the fast.