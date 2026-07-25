'Do I need a character certificate?': Wangchuk hits back at critics, rejects 'deal' with Centre charge

Sonam Wangchuk has hit out at his detractors who questioned his decision to end his 26-day hunger strike, asking why he needed a "character certificate" to prove his commitment to the students' movement.

Wangchuk said he ended his hunger strike only after securing a written assurance as he feared an imminent crackdown on protesters in Delhi, recalling the 2025 firing on youths in Ladakh, and wanted to prevent any violence against students.

The students, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), are protesting at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere against the NEET paper leak. Their key demands include the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in connection with the controversy.

In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk dismissed allegations that he had struck a deal with the government, saying, "Do I need to prove my sincerity after a 26-day hunger strike?

"AFTER 26 DAYS OF HUNGER, DO I NEED TO PROVE MY SINCERITY!!!

Do please watch and help spread the word. Find the full 22-minute video on my YouTube channel: Sonam Wangchuk," he tweeted.

Wangchuk said he agreed to end his indefinite fast only after the Centre gave a written assurance that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters.

He explained that he did not demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during negotiations because his priority was to prevent any legal actions against protesters.

He also rejected allegations that he had compromised with the government.

"Last night around midnight, I was told the ministers had agreed to give the assurance in writing.

I was in a hurry because the situation in Delhi was such; there was apprehension that a major crackdown could happen.

"I was watching reports and was reminded of September 24, 2025, when police and CRPF personnel mercilessly fired at the youth of Ladakh.

I was afraid something similar could happen here.

I felt that if I ended my fast and appealed for peace, perhaps the situation could be diffused," he said.